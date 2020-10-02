Barking student wins scholarship from BAFTA to purse dream studies

A student has won a scholarship from The British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Scarlett Ward from Barking will study a master’s degree in television fiction writing at Glasgow Caledonian University with the financial support from the BAFTA Reuben Scholarship.

The 21-year-old said: “When I received a place on my dream course, my excitement was tempered by the worry of how I could afford it so to learn that I’d been awarded a BAFTA scholarship was simply incredible.

“It’s life-changing. It makes higher education a possibility for me for the first time and I am so excited to be able to dedicate a year to honing my craft. That an organisation like BAFTA sees potential in me means so much.”

Eight students from across the capital have been selected to receive financial aid totalling more than £58,000 towards their course fees.