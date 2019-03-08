Dagenham school raises money for hospice in memory of former teacher
PUBLISHED: 10:21 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 21 March 2019
Pupils at a Dagenham school have raised more than £500 for the hospice which cared for one of their former teachers in her final days.
Elaine Gray, who died in November, had spent 10 years working at Grafton Primary School between 2002 and 2012.
The Year 6 teacher had been popular with both colleagues and children, and after her death, the school wanted to do something to remember her.
They decided to host a Go Orange day to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice, which cared for Elaine in her final days.
Staff and pupils at the Grafton Road school dressed in orange - a colour associated with the hospice - and held a raffle and cake sale.
Headteacher Martin Nicholson said: “Many children benefited from Ms Gray’s hard work and dedication and she is remembered very fondly by her former work colleagues who were fortunate enough to work alongside her.”