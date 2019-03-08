Search

Dagenham school raises money for hospice in memory of former teacher

PUBLISHED: 10:21 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 21 March 2019

Grafton Primary School pupils present the cheque to Saint Francis Hospice fundraiser Michelle Hughes-Gage and mascot Frankie the Lion. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Grafton Primary School pupils present the cheque to Saint Francis Hospice fundraiser Michelle Hughes-Gage and mascot Frankie the Lion. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

Pupils at a Dagenham school have raised more than £500 for the hospice which cared for one of their former teachers in her final days.

Former Grafton Primary School teacher Elaine Gray. Picture: Saint Francis HospiceFormer Grafton Primary School teacher Elaine Gray. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Elaine Gray, who died in November, had spent 10 years working at Grafton Primary School between 2002 and 2012.

The Year 6 teacher had been popular with both colleagues and children, and after her death, the school wanted to do something to remember her.

They decided to host a Go Orange day to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice, which cared for Elaine in her final days.

Staff and pupils at the Grafton Road school dressed in orange - a colour associated with the hospice - and held a raffle and cake sale.

Headteacher Martin Nicholson said: “Many children benefited from Ms Gray’s hard work and dedication and she is remembered very fondly by her former work colleagues who were fortunate enough to work alongside her.”

