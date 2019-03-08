Rush Green Primary School receives sports award

Rush Green Primary School has achieved the School Games Gold Award following an overhaul of its PE curriculum.

Teachers at the Rush Green Road school underwent extensive training and developed a range of after school clubs, which include new sport fencing.

Almost three-quarters of children at Rush Green take part in extra-curricular sports clubs.

The School Games Mark, a government led scheme, launched in 2012 and helps to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across the school and community.

Alongside the school's ongoing partnership with West Ham Primary Stars and West Ham Ladies, the school has hosted gymnast and gold medallist Steve Frew and basketball star Joe Ikhimwin.

Headteacher Simon Abeledo said: "We believe that lots of life-long lessons can be learned through sport and so we encourage all of our children to have a go."