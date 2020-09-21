Family ‘very concerned’ after man reported missing from Dagenham home
PUBLISHED: 08:32 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 21 September 2020
The police are appealing for help to find a missing man.
Scott Russell is missing from his home in Dagenham with the police and his family very concerned for his welfare.
If you have seen Mr Russell or know where his is, please call 101 and use the reference CAD 6897/19 Sept.
