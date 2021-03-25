News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Fire crews at scene of scrap metal fire in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:18 PM March 25, 2021   
River Road in Barking,

A pile of scrap metal is alight in River Road, Barking. - Credit: Google

Firefighters are at the scene of a scrap metal blaze in Barking.

London Fire Brigade was called at 2.20pm today (Thursday, March 25) to an industrial site in River Road, where a pile of scrap metal is alight outside the building.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

You may also want to watch:

London Fire Brigade
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gottwald AK680 in action

Technology

UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking Fish Centre in Station Parade.

Coronavirus

Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two teenagers are in hospital with stab injuries following a large fight on Monday afternoon in Chadwell Heath. 

Crime

Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Hulse Avenue road sign, Barking

Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus