Fire crews at scene of scrap metal fire in Barking
Published: 4:18 PM March 25, 2021
Firefighters are at the scene of a scrap metal blaze in Barking.
London Fire Brigade was called at 2.20pm today (Thursday, March 25) to an industrial site in River Road, where a pile of scrap metal is alight outside the building.
Four fire engines and 25 crew members from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
