Fire crews at scene of scrap metal fire in Barking

Published: 4:18 PM March 25, 2021

A pile of scrap metal is alight in River Road, Barking. - Credit: Google

Firefighters are at the scene of a scrap metal blaze in Barking.

London Fire Brigade was called at 2.20pm today (Thursday, March 25) to an industrial site in River Road, where a pile of scrap metal is alight outside the building.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire on River Road in #Barking. More information to follow pic.twitter.com/hiBtJAlbSM — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 25, 2021

Four fire engines and 25 crew members from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.