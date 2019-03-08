'There's a sense of belonging here': Street party thrown for Barking estate's 80th birthday

Residents have come together to celebrate the 80th birthday of Barking's Scrattons Farm estate. Picture: Anita Adeshina. Anita Adeshina

Residents have come together to celebrate the 80th birthday of one of the borough's oldest communities.

Children and grown-ups compete in the egg-and-spoon race. Picture: Anita Adeshina. Children and grown-ups compete in the egg-and-spoon race. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

People living on the Scrattons Farm estate held a street party on August 31. It's thought around 200 people turned up to the event which featured a bouncy castle, cotton candy and games.

Joan Rawlinson, 72, lives on the estate. Her family has been there for five generations with the birth of Joan's grandchildren.

"It's quite a diverse community now and a lot of people have moved on," Joan said.

"We had more turn up than expected, really.

There was fun for all ages. Picture: Anita Adeshina. There was fun for all ages. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

"Things aren't the same as they used to be. It can be hard to get people to go, to get people to turn out.

"The children had a really good time."

One person told Joan that they had only moved in two days before. The celebration at the estate was a impromptu welcome party.

"She said how lovely and friendly everyone was," Joan added.

"It's an amazing little estate.

"There's a sense of belonging here."