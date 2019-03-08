Search

'There's a sense of belonging here': Street party thrown for Barking estate's 80th birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 05 September 2019

Residents have come together to celebrate the 80th birthday of Barking's Scrattons Farm estate. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

Anita Adeshina

Residents have come together to celebrate the 80th birthday of one of the borough's oldest communities.

Children and grown-ups compete in the egg-and-spoon race. Picture: Anita Adeshina.Children and grown-ups compete in the egg-and-spoon race. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

People living on the Scrattons Farm estate held a street party on August 31. It's thought around 200 people turned up to the event which featured a bouncy castle, cotton candy and games.

Joan Rawlinson, 72, lives on the estate. Her family has been there for five generations with the birth of Joan's grandchildren.

"It's quite a diverse community now and a lot of people have moved on," Joan said.

"We had more turn up than expected, really.

There was fun for all ages. Picture: Anita Adeshina.There was fun for all ages. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

"Things aren't the same as they used to be. It can be hard to get people to go, to get people to turn out.

"The children had a really good time."

One person told Joan that they had only moved in two days before. The celebration at the estate was a impromptu welcome party.

"She said how lovely and friendly everyone was," Joan added.

"It's an amazing little estate.

"There's a sense of belonging here."

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Man convicted over shooting of teenager on Tube train

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

