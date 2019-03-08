'There's a sense of belonging here': Street party thrown for Barking estate's 80th birthday
PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 05 September 2019
Anita Adeshina
Residents have come together to celebrate the 80th birthday of one of the borough's oldest communities.
People living on the Scrattons Farm estate held a street party on August 31. It's thought around 200 people turned up to the event which featured a bouncy castle, cotton candy and games.
Joan Rawlinson, 72, lives on the estate. Her family has been there for five generations with the birth of Joan's grandchildren.
"It's quite a diverse community now and a lot of people have moved on," Joan said.
"We had more turn up than expected, really.
You may also want to watch:
"Things aren't the same as they used to be. It can be hard to get people to go, to get people to turn out.
"The children had a really good time."
One person told Joan that they had only moved in two days before. The celebration at the estate was a impromptu welcome party.
"She said how lovely and friendly everyone was," Joan added.
"It's an amazing little estate.
"There's a sense of belonging here."