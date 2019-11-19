Search

Missing boy, 14, could be in Barking

PUBLISHED: 09:36 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 19 November 2019

Police believe Eduard Olteanu, 14, may be in Barking. Picture: Essex Police

Police believe Eduard Olteanu, 14, may be in Barking. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Police believe a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a fortnight could be in Barking.

Eduard Olteanu was last seen in Benfleet, Essex, on Thursday, November 7.

He has links to Barking, as well as Chelmsford, and could be in either place.

Eduard is described as being around 4ft 10in tall with short black curly hair.

He wears glasses and when he went missing, was wearing a blue North Face jumper and a white t-shirt with a palm tree motif.

Anyone who sees Eduard is asked to call Essex Police on 101.

