Award-winning artist bringing laser and synth-based work to Barking

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 November 2019

Pupils from schools in the borough will be invited to come and see the work for themselves. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle.

Seb Lee-Delisle

An award-winning digital artist is bringing his laser-based work to Barking.

Seb Lee-Delisle's artwork uses lasers and synthesisers to encourage playfulness in his audience. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle.Seb Lee-Delisle's artwork uses lasers and synthesisers to encourage playfulness in his audience. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle.

Seb Lee-Delisle, who has won a Bafta and a Lumen Prize, uses his work to celebrate technology through interactive installations that are designed to be played with.

Audiences will be able to control synthesisers and lasers in the two-day exhibition, called Laser Light Synths, at Barking Riverside.

"I honestly think that everyone is innately musical - these instruments remove all barriers so everyone can express their own musicality," said Mr Lee-Delisle. "I'm really looking forward to working with Barking Riverside London and Lumen Art Projects to bring Laser Light Synths to the community."

Running from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, November 22, and 5pm to 8pm Saturday, November 23, students from schools in the area will be invited to visit the installation.

For SEND pupils, there will be a "quiet hour" on the Friday to allow children with special needs and learning difficulties to experience the show in lighter, quieter conditions.

More information can be found at barkingriversidelaserlightsynths.eventbrite.com.

Man in 'serious but stable' condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don't attend prayers, says Ofsted report

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Witness appeal after two teenagers stabbed outside Barking station

The boys' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Jodie Chesney murder: Police pay tribute to Dagenham Girl Scout's family as 17-year-old killer's identity revealed

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

