Award-winning artist bringing laser and synth-based work to Barking

Pupils from schools in the borough will be invited to come and see the work for themselves. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle. Seb Lee-Delisle

An award-winning digital artist is bringing his laser-based work to Barking.

Seb Lee-Delisle's artwork uses lasers and synthesisers to encourage playfulness in his audience. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle. Seb Lee-Delisle's artwork uses lasers and synthesisers to encourage playfulness in his audience. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle.

Seb Lee-Delisle, who has won a Bafta and a Lumen Prize, uses his work to celebrate technology through interactive installations that are designed to be played with.

Audiences will be able to control synthesisers and lasers in the two-day exhibition, called Laser Light Synths, at Barking Riverside.

"I honestly think that everyone is innately musical - these instruments remove all barriers so everyone can express their own musicality," said Mr Lee-Delisle. "I'm really looking forward to working with Barking Riverside London and Lumen Art Projects to bring Laser Light Synths to the community."

Running from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, November 22, and 5pm to 8pm Saturday, November 23, students from schools in the area will be invited to visit the installation.

For SEND pupils, there will be a "quiet hour" on the Friday to allow children with special needs and learning difficulties to experience the show in lighter, quieter conditions.

More information can be found at barkingriversidelaserlightsynths.eventbrite.com.