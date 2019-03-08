Search

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 April 2019

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

Demolition firm Squibb Group is behind the work at Sebastian Court in Meadow Road, Barking, with the council’s regeneration firm, Be First, sharing footage to mark the building’s end.

In its place, Be First plans to build more than 90 affordable homes on the site of the old slab concrete seven-storey block.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “We are proud of our record of building up to 80 per cent of our homes at affordable prices for people on low incomes. This is among the highest in London.”

Tom Mather, Be First’s construction director, said: “Building these new affordable homes is just the start of our ambitious programme.

“We are now moving into the fast lane on our mission to build thousands of new, affordable homes.”

An artist's impression of a proposed new build at Sebastian Court. Picture: Be FirstAn artist's impression of a proposed new build at Sebastian Court. Picture: Be First

Consultation on the plans for the new development took place in March and the final planning application is expected to be submitted to the council’s planning committee in the summer.

