Barking and Dagenham Post > News

'Something is going on': Second dead rabbit found in a week

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:49 AM January 18, 2022
Updated: 10:53 AM January 18, 2022
Scruffy's Angels found a dead pet rabbit in Pasture Road, Dagenham

Scruffy's Angels found a dead pet rabbit in Pasture Road, Dagenham - Credit: Katie Moore

Alarm has been raised after a second rabbit was found dead in Dagenham in the space of a week. 

The grey and white rabbit - believed to have been run over by a car - was found on a driveway in Pasture Road with blood coming out of its mouth.

Katie Moore, who volunteers with animal finders Scruffy's Angels, was alerted to the deceased animal yesterday morning (January 17).

She told the Post: "It was a beautiful little boy, and he's got to be someone's pet.

"I don't know if he escaped and then got run over, or he was abandoned and left on the streets. It's absolutely devastating."

Sadly, the pet died hours later. The suspected owners have been reported to the RSPCA, Katie said.

The volunteer has been left reeling by the second death in seven days, after a "frozen" bunny was found in an Amazon box in Goresbrook Park on January 10.

"Something is going on here," she remarked.

"It's not normal to find so many rabbits on the streets. It's shocking."

London Live News
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Andrew Brookes
Andrew Brookes
Sally Patterson
