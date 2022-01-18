'Something is going on': Second dead rabbit found in a week
- Credit: Katie Moore
Alarm has been raised after a second rabbit was found dead in Dagenham in the space of a week.
The grey and white rabbit - believed to have been run over by a car - was found on a driveway in Pasture Road with blood coming out of its mouth.
Katie Moore, who volunteers with animal finders Scruffy's Angels, was alerted to the deceased animal yesterday morning (January 17).
She told the Post: "It was a beautiful little boy, and he's got to be someone's pet.
"I don't know if he escaped and then got run over, or he was abandoned and left on the streets. It's absolutely devastating."
Sadly, the pet died hours later. The suspected owners have been reported to the RSPCA, Katie said.
The volunteer has been left reeling by the second death in seven days, after a "frozen" bunny was found in an Amazon box in Goresbrook Park on January 10.
"Something is going on here," she remarked.
Most Read
- 1 Man hospitalised after being found in Mayesbrook Park
- 2 Car park murder: Witness describes moment John Avers was run over
- 3 Car park murder: Victim's wife tells trial about the last text he sent her
- 4 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 5 ‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
- 6 Car park murder: 'Distressing' CCTV shows victim being run over four times
- 7 Barking and Dagenham set for 250 new electric vehicle charging points
- 8 Man run over four times embroiled in row over £40,000, murder trial told
- 9 Percentage of unvaccinated hospital staff revealed as mandatory jab deadline looms
- 10 Revealed: Cause of Dagenham house fire
"It's not normal to find so many rabbits on the streets. It's shocking."