Second blaze breaks out at White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath

Jon King

Published: 2:24 PM January 18, 2021   
Derelict White Horse pub view

The old White Horse pub in HighRoad, Chadwell Heath, was already gutted by fire. - Credit: Lindsay Jones

A second blaze has broken out at the White Horse pub four months after it was gutted by flames.

The fire at the two-storey, derelict watering hole in High Road, Chadwell Heath, resulted in the damage of a small amount of cavity wall insulation.

Fire crews were called at 9.24am today (January 18) and the fire was under control by 10.17am. Crews from Dagenham fire station attended.

Firefighters at White Horse

A fire destroyed most of the White Horse in September. - Credit: Nicci Greenacre

Most of the disused boozer, which dates back 400 years, was destroyed in a fire in September. Investigators were unable to find out what caused it.

Andy O’Sullivan, who had been lined up to take on the pub near St Chad’s Church, warned at a council planning committee meeting in 2019 that a fire "could easily happen" at the venue.

