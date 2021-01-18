Second blaze breaks out at White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath

Published: 2:24 PM January 18, 2021

The old White Horse pub in HighRoad, Chadwell Heath, was already gutted by fire. - Credit: Lindsay Jones

A second blaze has broken out at the White Horse pub four months after it was gutted by flames.

The fire at the two-storey, derelict watering hole in High Road, Chadwell Heath, resulted in the damage of a small amount of cavity wall insulation.

Fire crews were called at 9.24am today (January 18) and the fire was under control by 10.17am. Crews from Dagenham fire station attended.

A fire destroyed most of the White Horse in September. - Credit: Nicci Greenacre

Most of the disused boozer, which dates back 400 years, was destroyed in a fire in September. Investigators were unable to find out what caused it.

Andy O’Sullivan, who had been lined up to take on the pub near St Chad’s Church, warned at a council planning committee meeting in 2019 that a fire "could easily happen" at the venue.