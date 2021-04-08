News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Second World War bomb pulled from River Thames in Barking

Jon King

Published: 1:29 PM April 8, 2021   
river road

Police were called to River Road after Second World War ordnance was retrieved from the River Thames on Wednesday (April 7). - Credit: Google

A Second World War bomb has been pulled out of the River Thames in Barking.

Officers attended River Road at about 8.10am on Wednesday, April 7, following reports ordnance had been found in the river.

A police cordon was put in place but two hours later the ordnance was deemed not to be a risk to the public.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We thank the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with."

It follows the discovery of ordnance in Chequers Lane, Dagenham, on March 26 and in Choats Road on March 5.

Unexploded ordnance continues to be found in spite of the fact it has been more than 75 years since the end of the Second World War when London was heavily bombed.

The majority are unearthed on building sites, according to the Construction Industry Research and Information Association.

Recent incidents in England include the discovery of unexploded ordnance at London City Airport in 2018 and in Exeter last month.

