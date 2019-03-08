Have you applied for your child’s secondary school place for 2020?

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 September 2019

Picture: Ben Birchall/PA.

Picture: Ben Birchall/PA.

Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

The council is asking parents to make sure they've applied for their child's secondary school place in 2020 with only a month until the deadline.

Children born between September 1, 2008, and August 31, 2009, will be making the big step next year and have until Thursday 31 October to apply.

The council added late applications mean parents are much less likely to secure a place for their child at their preferred school.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter is member for educational attainment and school improvement.

"This is an important part of any young person's life and this decision could make a huge impact on their future," said Cllr Carpenter.

"I highly recommend that you visit as many schools as possible and consider your options carefully to make sure your make the right preferences."

Applications can be made at lbbd.gov.uk/admissions. The council is urging parents to use all six preferences.

Those who need help can go to sessions every Tuesday at Dagenham Library, and every Thursday at Barking Library, from 9am to 4pm until the deadline.

