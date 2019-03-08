Pupils treated to special show at top-secret Bond experience

Secret Cinema said it puts on community events in whatever borough it operates in. Barking and Dagenham was a draw because of the film studio developments happening in the area. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

Around 500 pupils from all over the borough have been brought to a secret location in Dagenham for a special show as the Secret Cinema continues its run of Casino Royale.

Hundreds of children poured into the Secret Cinema in Dagenham as it opened its doors to local schools. Picture: Luke Acton. Hundreds of children poured into the Secret Cinema in Dagenham as it opened its doors to local schools. Picture: Luke Acton.

Secret Cinema creates "immersive" experiences based on hit films, with locations and characters brought to life with sets and actors before a screening of the work.

There are 1,500 members of the audience at each performance.

As well as the show, the production has been helping young people and the community at large get in on the act.

Stuart Gander is head of careers education at Eastbury Community School. Picture: Luke Acton. Stuart Gander is head of careers education at Eastbury Community School. Picture: Luke Acton.

The company offers things like workshops on the creative industries, jobs and opportunities to shadow professionals.

Senior producer at Secret Cinema Andrea Moccia said that this work is vital for the health of the industry.

What did he hope the students got out of the workshops and experience? "Experiencing something which they never would have experienced and opening their eyes to different opportunities.

"The creative industries are such a big part of the British economy. If we don't expose them to it now, the industry will die."

In the special show for about 500 pupils, the story dealt with themes like terrorism and how money works as a driving force in the world.

"We shouldn't be scared about talking to kids about sensitive topics, as long as the language used is one that can be understood by kids," Mr Moccia added.

Lisa Dee, head of film at Barking and Dagenham Council, said it had been trying to get Secret Cinema to come to the borough for quite a few years in an effort to help put the borough on the map.

The set includes references and locations from the film Casino Royale. Picture: � Secret Cinema - Luke Dyson. The set includes references and locations from the film Casino Royale. Picture: � Secret Cinema - Luke Dyson.

According to her, around 20 people from Barking and Dagenham have been employed by the production and a firm from Dagenham has been hired to provide security.

Stuart Gander is head of careers education at Eastbury Community School, Hulse Avenue, Barking.

Pupils there took part in a workshop on what opportunities there are in the creative industries and were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the set by a producer.

"It was amazing, the kids loved it," Mr Gander said.

Secret Cinema puts on immersive experiences based on hit films. Picture: © Secret Cinema - Luke Dyson. Secret Cinema puts on immersive experiences based on hit films. Picture: © Secret Cinema - Luke Dyson.

"It's an amazing opportunity. If I was the young person in their shoes, I would have grabbed it with both hands."