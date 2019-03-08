Do you think lap dancing clubs should be allowed in the borough?

Should lap dancing venues be given a licence to operate in the borough?

That's the question Barking and Dagenham Council is asking as it consults on the establishment of a policy guiding its decision on licensing sex establishments.

Currently, the council is able to license sex shops and cinemas but not the most recently introduced category of sex entertainment venues.

The council wants to make sure it has all the regulatory powers available.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We are determined that businesses who operate in the borough must act in a responsible manner and most importantly, be the kind of business our residents approve of.

"I would like to take this opportunity to ask as many residents as possible to let us know what they think by completing the consultation survey."

To complete the survey, visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/sex-establishment-policy by Thursday, August 22.