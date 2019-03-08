Dagenham shed fire started accidentally, firefighters believe

The fire destroyed three sheds in Tilney Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Firefighters believe a blaze that destroyed three sheds started accidentally.

The fire broke out in Tilney Road, Dagenham - close to the Heathway - at around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday).

It also destroyed the outside of a neighbouring building.

Four fire engines were called to the scene and crews got it under control within 45 minutes.

The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally, involving the electrical supply.