Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New archdeacon of Barking named as Sheffield Cathedral’s Chris Burke

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 December 2018

Chris Burke. Picture: Diocese of Chelmsford

Chris Burke. Picture: Diocese of Chelmsford

Diocese of Chelmsford

The Rev Canon Chris Burke has been named as the new Archdeacon of Barking.

He replaces John Perumbalath, who became the Bishop of Bradwell in July.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with the churches and communities of the Barking Archdeaconry at this exciting time,” he said.

“It will be great to share in mission and ministry with colleagues in the Archdeaconry and across the Diocese [of Chelmsford, the Church of England in Essex and east London].”

Mr Burke previously served as rector at St Dunstan and All Saints, in Stepney, and vicar of South Bank.

He served his curacy at Nunthorpe where he met his wife Helen, who works as a GP. They have two daughters.

Stephen Cottrell, the Bishop of Chelmsford, added: “I encountered Chris many years ago during his first incumbency. I was impressed then with his missionary vision.

“Chris has an eye for detail and a pastoral heart.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Barking boss Gardner disappointed his side failed to adapt in tricky conditions

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Daggers boss Taylor praises Balanta and young goalkeeper Moore

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reed gutted as Old Cooperians’ trip to Barking ends in abandonment

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists