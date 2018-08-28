New archdeacon of Barking named as Sheffield Cathedral’s Chris Burke

Chris Burke. Picture: Diocese of Chelmsford Diocese of Chelmsford

The Rev Canon Chris Burke has been named as the new Archdeacon of Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He replaces John Perumbalath, who became the Bishop of Bradwell in July.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with the churches and communities of the Barking Archdeaconry at this exciting time,” he said.

“It will be great to share in mission and ministry with colleagues in the Archdeaconry and across the Diocese [of Chelmsford, the Church of England in Essex and east London].”

Mr Burke previously served as rector at St Dunstan and All Saints, in Stepney, and vicar of South Bank.

He served his curacy at Nunthorpe where he met his wife Helen, who works as a GP. They have two daughters.

Stephen Cottrell, the Bishop of Chelmsford, added: “I encountered Chris many years ago during his first incumbency. I was impressed then with his missionary vision.

“Chris has an eye for detail and a pastoral heart.”