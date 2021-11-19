Viral Range Rover mum announces attendance at Barking nightclub Christmas party
- Credit: Google
An angry mum who drove her Range Rover into the backs of Insulate Britain environmental activists has said she plans to meet fans in Barking.
Sherrilyn Speid announced on Instagram she will be doing "meet and greets" as a special guest at Kings Bull nightclub's Christmas party.
She shared the news of her appearing at the Winter Affairs party at the Kings Bull with her 16,000 Instagram followers.
Footage of Sherrilyn went viral after she shouted at two Insulate Britain activists who were blocking a road on her school run near the Dartford Tunnel last month.
She proceeded to drive her car into their backs, pushing them along the road.
Events organiser London Eye 360 said on Instagram it hopes to host the "best Christmas party of the year" at the club in North Street, near to Barking station.
Instagram user Amelia replied: "The true spirit of Christmas is screaming and driving at environmental activists from your Range Rover (loving the irony of that too)."
