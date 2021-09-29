Gallery
Take a look inside this stunning Dagenham garden
- Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi
Is this Barking and Dagenham’s most beautiful garden?
The blooming array of flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables is the pride and joy of a keen gardener in Dagenham.
Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala can spend more than 20 hours a week tending to the garden of his home in Ivyhouse Road.
“When I was starting it was a lot of work,” he said.
“It is a passion.”
Shibukumar added his love of gardening came from his father and he had always had lots of plants at home.
The garden has been a labour of love since buying the house almost six years ago and still takes a lot of effort to maintain.
“This year the climate was really bad,” Shibukumar added.
Among the dozens of varieties in the garden, there are currently several types of begonias, hydrangeas, azaleas, butterly bushes, roses, petunias, dahlias, lobelias sunflowers and lilies.
Shibukumar also grows grapes, plums, apples, cherries and strawberries as well as crookneck squash, Bengali vegetable shobji, tomatoes, bitter gourd and aubergine.
