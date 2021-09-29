Take a look inside this stunning Dagenham garden

Gallery

Published: 10:48 AM September 29, 2021

The garden has more than 50 varieties of flowers. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Is this Barking and Dagenham’s most beautiful garden?

The blooming array of flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables is the pride and joy of a keen gardener in Dagenham.

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala can spend more than 20 hours a week tending to the garden of his home in Ivyhouse Road.

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala in the garden at his home in Ivyhouse Road, Dagenham. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

“When I was starting it was a lot of work,” he said.

“It is a passion.”

Shibukumar said he can spend more than 20 hours a week tending to the garden. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Shibukumar added his love of gardening came from his father and he had always had lots of plants at home.

The garden has been a labour of love since buying the house almost six years ago and still takes a lot of effort to maintain.

Shibukumar picked up his passion for gardening from his father. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

“This year the climate was really bad,” Shibukumar added.

Among the dozens of varieties in the garden, there are currently several types of begonias, hydrangeas, azaleas, butterly bushes, roses, petunias, dahlias, lobelias sunflowers and lilies.

Crookneck squash is a new addition to the garden this year. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Shibukumar also grows grapes, plums, apples, cherries and strawberries as well as crookneck squash, Bengali vegetable shobji, tomatoes, bitter gourd and aubergine.

The garden at Shibukumar's home in Ivyhouse Road. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi