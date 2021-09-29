News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Gallery

Take a look inside this stunning Dagenham garden

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:48 AM September 29, 2021   
Dagenham garden

The garden has more than 50 varieties of flowers. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Is this Barking and Dagenham’s most beautiful garden?

The blooming array of flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables is the pride and joy of a keen gardener in Dagenham.

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala can spend more than 20 hours a week tending to the garden of his home in Ivyhouse Road.

Keen gardener Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala from Dagenham

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala in the garden at his home in Ivyhouse Road, Dagenham. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

“When I was starting it was a lot of work,” he said.

“It is a passion.”

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala's garden in Dagenham

Shibukumar said he can spend more than 20 hours a week tending to the garden. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

You may also want to watch:

Shibukumar added his love of gardening came from his father and he had always had lots of plants at home.

The garden has been a labour of love since buying the house almost six years ago and still takes a lot of effort to maintain.

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala's garden in Dagenham

Shibukumar picked up his passion for gardening from his father. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Most Read

  1. 1 Ban on antisocial behaviour around Dagenham Heathway station extended
  2. 2 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  3. 3 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
  1. 4 NHS trust to run online consultations on new clinical strategy
  2. 5 Former Ford apprentices reunite at college - some after nearly five decades
  3. 6 Take a look inside this stunning Dagenham garden
  4. 7 Domestic abuse support hub opens in Barking
  5. 8 Campaigners garner hundreds of signatures against CPZ
  6. 9 Ex-footballer, Ford strike leader and Iranian embassy siege cop awarded Barking and Dagenham's highest accolade
  7. 10 Timeline: Who was Stephen Port and when were his murders uncovered?

“This year the climate was really bad,” Shibukumar added.

Among the dozens of varieties in the garden, there are currently several types of begonias, hydrangeas, azaleas, butterly bushes, roses, petunias, dahlias, lobelias sunflowers and lilies.

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala's garden in Dagenham

Crookneck squash is a new addition to the garden this year. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Shibukumar also grows grapes, plums, apples, cherries and strawberries as well as crookneck squash, Bengali vegetable shobji, tomatoes, bitter gourd and aubergine.

If you would like to share photos of your garden, email andrew.brookes@archant.co.uk

Garden at home in Ivyhouse Road, Dagenham

The garden at Shibukumar's home in Ivyhouse Road. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

The garden at Shibukumar's home in Ivyhouse Road.

The garden at Shibukumar's home in Ivyhouse Road. - Credit: Aiswarya Shibu Kumar Reshmi

Gardening
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chicken from Barking Halal Meat & Fish.

Barking and Dagenham Council

Butcher fined £40k for selling 'poor quality chicken'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Barking Quality Halal Meat and Poultry

Shop Local

Barking butcher 'thankful' for loyal customers through pandemic

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Make It London is set to transform former council offices at Roycraft House, Barking into a cultural hub

Arts & Culture

Former council offices to be transformed into 'workspace and cultural hub'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
PA WIRE/Nick Ansell

Travel

Major train disruption and cancellations through Barking via Rainham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon