US children's author inspires Dagenham primary pupils
- Credit: Becontree Primary School
A Dagenham school had a virtual visit from a US children’s author for World Read Aloud Day.
Year 6 children at Becontree Primary had an online session with Shirin Shamsi, who went to the school in Stevens Road when she was a child and now lives in Chicago.
The author had planned to visit in person but couldn’t because of the pandemic.
She read two chapters from her book Laila and the Sands of Time and answered questions about life as an author and her time at Becontree Primary.
Headteacher Marie Ziane said: "We were so pleased when Shirin contacted us last year and we were all excited about her visiting the school to inspire our children.
You may also want to watch:
“Our children impressed Shirin with their insightful questions and were, in turn, suitably impressed by Shirin's responses.
"We look forward to welcoming Shirin to the school to meet us in person when we are able to."
Most Read
- 1 Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking
- 2 Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant
- 3 Met urged to do more to tackle drug dealers in Barking and Dagenham
- 4 Family raise funeral funds as two women charged over Dagenham man’s murder
- 5 Car wash and home salon among latest businesses caught flouting lockdown
- 6 Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm
- 7 Daggers suffer heavy defeat to 10-men Notts County without a goalkeeper
- 8 Two men arrested in Tomasz Waga murder investigation
- 9 Dagenham boss McMahon needs entire squad for tricky run
- 10 13 arrests and seven weapons seized in police operation