US children's author inspires Dagenham primary pupils

Published: 11:08 AM February 11, 2021

Author Shirin Shamsi with her book Laila and the Sands of Time during her Zoom meeting with Becontree Primary School pupils. - Credit: Becontree Primary School

A Dagenham school had a virtual visit from a US children’s author for World Read Aloud Day.

Year 6 children at Becontree Primary had an online session with Shirin Shamsi, who went to the school in Stevens Road when she was a child and now lives in Chicago.

The author had planned to visit in person but couldn’t because of the pandemic.

She read two chapters from her book Laila and the Sands of Time and answered questions about life as an author and her time at Becontree Primary.

Headteacher Marie Ziane said: "We were so pleased when Shirin contacted us last year and we were all excited about her visiting the school to inspire our children.

“Our children impressed Shirin with their insightful questions and were, in turn, suitably impressed by Shirin's responses.

"We look forward to welcoming Shirin to the school to meet us in person when we are able to."