Chadwell Heath shopkeeper fined £1,000 after selling single cigarette to underage teenager

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 February 2019

Rahil Raval, 46, director of Rose Lane Convenience Store, Rose Lane, Chadwell Heath sold one cigarette outside of its packaging to a person under 18. Picture: GOOGLE

Rahil Raval, 46, director of Rose Lane Convenience Store, Rose Lane, Chadwell Heath sold one cigarette outside of its packaging to a person under 18. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A shopkeeper has been fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £1,375 costs after illegally selling a cigarette to an underage person.

Rahil Raval, 46, director of Rose Lane Convenience Store, Rose Lane, Chadwell Heath sold one cigarette outside of its packaging to a person under 18.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, Barking and Dagenham Council’s cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This case shows we won’t tolerate businesses that sell cigarettes to underage young people.

“Children who start smoking at younger ages are more likely to smoke heavily and are also at the greatest risk of developing smoking related diseases.

“Shops must ask all young people for valid proof of age. We take this offence seriously and will continue to take action if we suspect a business of selling age-restricted products to young people.”

Trading standard officers exposed Raval – who kept cigarettes in a tin container with “single cigarettes = £1” on the side – in a routine test purchase last May.

He was ordered to pay the £1,000 fine and £1,375 costs to Barking and Dagenham at Barkingside Magistrates Court on January 18.







