Search

Advanced search

Town Hall offers tips as Barking and Dagenham shopkeepers prepare for reopening

PUBLISHED: 11:58 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 11 June 2020

Shops along The Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Melissa Page

Shops along The Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

The council has shared advice for shopkeepers ahead of stores reopening as lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas GriegerCllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger

Shops in Barking and Dagenham including clothing, shoe and mobile phone stores as well as bookies and others will be able to reopen from Monday, June 15.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We might be seeing an ease to lockdown, but we haven’t beaten the virus, so I have to reiterate how important it is for us all to follow the government’s guidance and continue to social distance.

“We have worked really closely with shops that have been open during lockdown and I hope this continues as more open.

You may also want to watch:

“If we continue to follow the guidance from the government, we will beat this and soon see our lives going back to normal.”

Barking and Dagenham Council’s tips include limiting the number of people in a shop at any one time and having a one-way in, one-way out system.

Advice also includes having two metre markings on the floor, installing screens to protect staff and regular cleaning.

The council has created a series of posters for shop owners, advertising social distancing rules and the number of people allowed in.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/trading-standards-advice-for-businesses

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Most Read

Hundreds take to the streets of Barking in Black Lives Matter protest

Crowds walking toward Barking Town Hall at today's Black Lives Matter protest, which attracted hundreds of people to the area. Picture: Cash Boyle

Black Lives Matter protest starting from 1pm tomorrow at Barking station

The poster for the Black Lives Matter protest which is taking place tomorrow, June 9, at 1pm from Barking station. Picture: BLMBarkDag

Dagenham boy arrested at Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally at the US embassy in London. Picture: Stefan RousseauPA Wire

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Abbey Gate in Barking could be in for a makeover if plans get the green light

Curfew Tower back in the day. Picture: Valence House

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

West Ham, QPR take positives from training match

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Town Hall offers tips as Barking and Dagenham shopkeepers prepare for reopening

Shops along The Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24