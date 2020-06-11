Town Hall offers tips as Barking and Dagenham shopkeepers prepare for reopening

Shops along The Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

The council has shared advice for shopkeepers ahead of stores reopening as lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger

Shops in Barking and Dagenham including clothing, shoe and mobile phone stores as well as bookies and others will be able to reopen from Monday, June 15.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We might be seeing an ease to lockdown, but we haven’t beaten the virus, so I have to reiterate how important it is for us all to follow the government’s guidance and continue to social distance.

“We have worked really closely with shops that have been open during lockdown and I hope this continues as more open.

“If we continue to follow the guidance from the government, we will beat this and soon see our lives going back to normal.”

Barking and Dagenham Council’s tips include limiting the number of people in a shop at any one time and having a one-way in, one-way out system.

Advice also includes having two metre markings on the floor, installing screens to protect staff and regular cleaning.

The council has created a series of posters for shop owners, advertising social distancing rules and the number of people allowed in.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/trading-standards-advice-for-businesses