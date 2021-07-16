Barking cinema to keep social distancing after July 19

Published: 4:07 PM July 16, 2021

Most Covid legal restrictions may be lifting on July 19, but a Barking cinema will be keeping some safety measures in place.

Showcase Cinemas, in Jenkins Lane, will continue with social distancing measures at screenings after Freedom Day.

Despite government regulations allowing cinemas to operate at full capacity as of Monday, the chain has confirmed that an unoccupied single seat will be positioned between each party that has booked seats at its locations across England.

And while visitors to cinemas will no longer be legally required to wear a face covering, Showcase is recommending its guests continue to wear them.

Staff will still wear face coverings in the coming weeks, plastic screens will remain in place at till points and hand sanitiser will continue to be available for moviegoers in multiple locations.

You may also want to watch:

Showcase Cinemas UK general manager Mark Barlow said: “We know that coronavirus cases are still rising in the UK, and with the government’s easing of restrictions from Monday, we want to give our guests peace of mind at all times when they visit our cinemas.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is paramount and we want everybody to be and feel as safe as possible while inside our cinemas, whilst enjoying the unique experience that only a visit to the cinema can bring.”

Meanwhile, the nearby Broadway Theatre will continue to be used as a Covid vaccination centre for the time being.

As the main vaccination centre in the borough, more than 50,000 jabs have been given at the theatre since late January.

In a statement, the theatre said its team were "immensely proud to have played a part in this community effort".

Shows are currently scheduled to return from late August.

The theatre added: “By late August, we hope to start returning to doing what we think we do best and throw open our doors to audiences here to share the special experience of live art and entertainment.”

Visit www.thebroadwaybarking.com for more information about upcoming planned shows and events.