Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Scheme set to help unpaid carers in Barking and Dagenham spot early health warning signs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 August 2019

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A new scheme is being developed to help educate unpaid carers in the borough.

Significant Care launched last month and is designed to help carers spot early signs that someone's health is getting worse and make good decisions about what to do next.

It's expected to boost confidence and knowledge, and reduce the number of health emergencies.

The borough's community and mental health trust North East London Foundation Trust is behind the programme, along with the company Care City.

You may also want to watch:

One of the conditions that will be covered is pressure ulcers - otherwise known as bedsores.

Debbie Wickens is a senior tissue viability nurse a NELFT.

"Pressure ulcers can be life-changing injuries," she said. "They cause pain and distress and result in serious infections and even limb amputations.

"Unpaid carers are the vanguard of support and protection for some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

"The skin is the largest organ in the body and for those at risk, skilled care is required to prevent deterioration and recognise signs of deterioration early."

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Scheme set to help unpaid carers in Barking and Dagenham spot early health warning signs

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images

Opoinion: PPI: we just received our money back

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen will have to update his PPI joke at the end of August.

Farrell: England yet to show best form

England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Ireland's Rory Best during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

West Ham grab first win of the season as Haller strikes twice

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

National League: Eastleigh 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Joan Luque of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists