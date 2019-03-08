Scheme set to help unpaid carers in Barking and Dagenham spot early health warning signs

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A new scheme is being developed to help educate unpaid carers in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Significant Care launched last month and is designed to help carers spot early signs that someone's health is getting worse and make good decisions about what to do next.

It's expected to boost confidence and knowledge, and reduce the number of health emergencies.

The borough's community and mental health trust North East London Foundation Trust is behind the programme, along with the company Care City.

You may also want to watch:

One of the conditions that will be covered is pressure ulcers - otherwise known as bedsores.

Debbie Wickens is a senior tissue viability nurse a NELFT.

"Pressure ulcers can be life-changing injuries," she said. "They cause pain and distress and result in serious infections and even limb amputations.

"Unpaid carers are the vanguard of support and protection for some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

"The skin is the largest organ in the body and for those at risk, skilled care is required to prevent deterioration and recognise signs of deterioration early."