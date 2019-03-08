'We've got to do this': Barking filmmaker begins work on second feature for the silver screen

A filmmaker is trying to make her best work yet as production begins on her second feature film.

Silvano Griffith-Francis, of Barking, is shooting Pastor's Wife across London and Barking. Ms Griffith-Francis is trying to explore issues of betrayal and forgiveness, as well as looking at work/life balance.

Running on a shoe-string budget of around £5,000, much like her previous production, the writer and actor has had have a hand in a lot of parts of the project to make it happen.

The crew began the 14-day shoot on Saturday, September 28.

"It's really, really hard work, especially when you're producing without the right budget," she said. "You have to wear three or four hats. You're the producer, location scout and caterer.

"I don't think I've slept more than three hours [a night] in the last three weeks.

"It's quite fulfilling as well.

"You want to see your vision come to life."

While this is her second feature film, it's the first she's written specifically for the silver screen. The first film, Family Secrets, was an adaptation of her most popular stage script.

That process has been an intense one. The writer said she was making changes only two or three days away from shooting. There have been other changes as well. One of the biggest is a dedicated sound person to make the film sing.

The ultimate goal is to get the flick out there and, with these changes, to a larger audience than the first. Ms Griffith-Francis wants it in cinemas and at film festivals, she's even hoping for a red carpet opening.

It's been a hard period, she said, but the time and hours people have put in, and the donations of space, have shown how much support is behind the project.

"It's really encouraging seeing the amount of hard work and dedication and we're blessed by the amount of people who have helped us.

"You think about the work that's gone in so far and the generosity and you just think, we've got to do this."

The production's fundraising page is at bit.ly/2Z0k0FP and people interested in being an extra can get in touch through pastorswifemovie@outlook.com.