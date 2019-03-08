Search

'They're our future': Hundreds celebrate Barking and Dagenham's young people at youth parade

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 September 2019

Cyclists at the Youth parade as it makes its way from Old Dagenham Park to Parsloes Park. Picture: Ken Mears.

Cyclists at the Youth parade as it makes its way from Old Dagenham Park to Parsloes Park. Picture: Ken Mears.

Ken Mears

Hundreds of people have turned out to the borough's annual Youth Parade to celebrate the contributions made by young people.

Youngsters shaking pompoms in the parade. Picture: Ken Mears.Youngsters shaking pompoms in the parade. Picture: Ken Mears.

Youngsters of all ages and backgrounds celebrated by setting out from Old Dagenham Park at 1.30pm on Sunday, September 22 and marching to the Dagenham Youth Zone. Music, dance, games and food greeted the parade at the youth centre.

Barking and Dagenham mayor Clr Peter Chand was at the event and was impressed by its scale.

"It was possibly the biggest turn-out in the six years that the Youth Parade has been running. That's the feedback I've been getting from the organisers.

Picture: Ken Mears.Picture: Ken Mears.

"It's really important, because it brings communities together.

"Youth get a lot of bad press, with violent and knife crime, and this is a way for us to celebrate what our youth have done."

"The whole event was brilliant. It's great to see so many inspirational young people.

"They're our future and we're investing in our future and we want to offer [them] every opportunity."

