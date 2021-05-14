Skydiver raises funds for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum

Published: 2:21 PM May 14, 2021

Tina Clark skydiving from 10,000ft to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum Brenda. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

A woman is already planning her next jump after skydiving to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her mum.

Tina Clark skydived from 10,000ft to raise £1,276 for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum, Brenda Clark, who lived in Dagenham.

Tina Clark with her mum Brenda, who passed away in September last year. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

“It was the most amazing and surreal experience of my life,” Tina said.

She added she will “definitely” do it again and plans to jump from 15,000ft next time.

“It's so difficult to describe the feeling when you’re free falling, it's just magical and the view is out of this world,” Tina said.

Brenda had been living with a rare form of lung cancer for two years before she was diagnosed in June 2019.

She was admitted to the hospice last August where she spent two weeks on the ward before passing away on September 2.

Tina smashed her initial fundraising target of £400 and thanked everyone who donated.

Visit www.sfh.org.uk/skydive to find out more about skydiving for Saint Francis Hospice.