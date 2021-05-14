Skydiver raises funds for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum
- Credit: Saint Francis Hospice
A woman is already planning her next jump after skydiving to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her mum.
Tina Clark skydived from 10,000ft to raise £1,276 for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum, Brenda Clark, who lived in Dagenham.
“It was the most amazing and surreal experience of my life,” Tina said.
She added she will “definitely” do it again and plans to jump from 15,000ft next time.
“It's so difficult to describe the feeling when you’re free falling, it's just magical and the view is out of this world,” Tina said.
You may also want to watch:
Brenda had been living with a rare form of lung cancer for two years before she was diagnosed in June 2019.
She was admitted to the hospice last August where she spent two weeks on the ward before passing away on September 2.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
- 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
- 3 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
- 4 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
- 5 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
- 6 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
- 7 Dagenham restaurant excited to celebrate return of diners 'safely together'
- 8 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
- 9 Barking and Dagenham goes two weeks without Covid-19 deaths
- 10 Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking
Tina smashed her initial fundraising target of £400 and thanked everyone who donated.
Visit www.sfh.org.uk/skydive to find out more about skydiving for Saint Francis Hospice.