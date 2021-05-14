News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Skydiver raises funds for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:21 PM May 14, 2021   
Tina Clark skydiving

Tina Clark skydiving from 10,000ft to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum Brenda. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

A woman is already planning her next jump after skydiving to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her mum.

Tina Clark skydived from 10,000ft to raise £1,276 for Saint Francis Hospice in memory of her mum, Brenda Clark, who lived in Dagenham.

Tina Clark with her mum Brenda

Tina Clark with her mum Brenda, who passed away in September last year. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

“It was the most amazing and surreal experience of my life,” Tina said.

She added she will “definitely” do it again and plans to jump from 15,000ft next time.

“It's so difficult to describe the feeling when you’re free falling, it's just magical and the view is out of this world,” Tina said.

You may also want to watch:

Brenda had been living with a rare form of lung cancer for two years before she was diagnosed in June 2019.

She was admitted to the hospice last August where she spent two weeks on the ward before passing away on September 2.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
  2. 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
  3. 3 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
  1. 4 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
  2. 5 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
  3. 6 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
  4. 7 Dagenham restaurant excited to celebrate return of diners 'safely together'
  5. 8 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
  6. 9 Barking and Dagenham goes two weeks without Covid-19 deaths
  7. 10 Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking

Tina smashed her initial fundraising target of £400 and thanked everyone who donated.

Visit www.sfh.org.uk/skydive to find out more about skydiving for Saint Francis Hospice.

Charity
Saint Francis Hospice
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Voters are set to go to the polls on May 3. Picture: LBTH

Local Elections 2021

Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and Thames by-election

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage on 364 bus towards Dagenham of a man wanted in connection with Maria Jane Rawlings murder

Crime

Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Vasile Firanda

Knife Crime

Jailed: Man who launched drunken knife attack at Dagenham party

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Aliyah Nobre

Missing People

Missing girl has links to Dagenham, Ilford and Stratford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus