Small charities' work in Barking and Dagenham marked in flag-raising ceremony

Barking Town Hall played host to an event marking the start of small charities week. Picture: JON KING Archant

The 'valuable' work of small charities is being marked in a week of celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllrs Sade Bright and Syed Ghani cut the cake to help mark the start of small charities week. Picture: JON KING Cllrs Sade Bright and Syed Ghani cut the cake to help mark the start of small charities week. Picture: JON KING

Seven days of celebrating the work of volunteers and organisations making a difference in Barking and Dagenham began with a flag raising ceremony outside the Town Hall on Monday.

Rita Chadha, Barking and Dagenham Council for Voluntary Service chairman, said: "It's small charities that are vital to the life-blood of the borough.

"This week is the start of a bigger and better journey for small charities."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Sade Bright, who runs the Barking based charity Pennu, said: "Small charities do a lot in areas where big charities might not have a presence, relying on volunteers who give up their time.

"What they achieve is immeasurable."

Founders and managers from charities including Triangoals, set up buy mums to give children alternatives to playing in the streets, heard how just five organisations get 76 per cent of the total income coming into the borough from funding.

But Jon Hems from the charity J-Go said: "Small charities often fund the innovations people are so desperately in need of."

For more information about small charities week visit bdcvs.org.uk