Small charities' work in Barking and Dagenham marked in flag-raising ceremony
PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 June 2019
Archant
The 'valuable' work of small charities is being marked in a week of celebrations.
Seven days of celebrating the work of volunteers and organisations making a difference in Barking and Dagenham began with a flag raising ceremony outside the Town Hall on Monday.
Rita Chadha, Barking and Dagenham Council for Voluntary Service chairman, said: "It's small charities that are vital to the life-blood of the borough.
"This week is the start of a bigger and better journey for small charities."
Cllr Sade Bright, who runs the Barking based charity Pennu, said: "Small charities do a lot in areas where big charities might not have a presence, relying on volunteers who give up their time.
"What they achieve is immeasurable."
Founders and managers from charities including Triangoals, set up buy mums to give children alternatives to playing in the streets, heard how just five organisations get 76 per cent of the total income coming into the borough from funding.
But Jon Hems from the charity J-Go said: "Small charities often fund the innovations people are so desperately in need of."
For more information about small charities week visit bdcvs.org.uk