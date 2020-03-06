Search

Advanced search

Sooty's Magic Show to bring amazing tricks and side-splitting jokes to Barking

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 March 2020

Richard Cadell with Soo, Sooty and Sweep. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Richard Cadell with Soo, Sooty and Sweep. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

www.steveullathorne.com

Everyone's favourite magic yellow bear is bring his spectacular show to Barking.

Joined by puppet pals Sweep and Soo and right-hand man of 20 years Richard Cadell, Sooty's Magic Show will entertain you with amazing tricks and side-splitting jokes.

Prepare to be astounded by Sooty's flying car, Soo's singing unicorn, Sweep's levitating sausage, and much more.

You may also want to watch:

The show features special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and ultraviolet specialist Fantasie de la Nuit.

There's even the chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Richard said: "This is Sooty doing what he does best: magic. Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child from the audience and making it snow."

Sooty's Magic Show comes to The Broadway Theatre on Friday, April 10 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are £13.50 to £16. Visit thebroadwaybarking.com or call 020 8507 5607 for more information and to book.

Most Read

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham’s Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Most Read

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham’s Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Register now for new FA Playmaker course

Individuals can now register their interest to be amongst the first to hear about the new FA Playmaker course when it goes live in April

FA Fives launched as part of Euro 2020 countdown

FA Fives has been launched as part of the countdown to the Euro 2020 finals (pic Kate Green)

Sooty’s Magic Show to bring amazing tricks and side-splitting jokes to Barking

Richard Cadell with Soo, Sooty and Sweep. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Opinion: No politician should be above the law

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas wants a protected free press. Picture: SOPHIE COX

The East London Football Podcast: Free-wheeling David Moyes, Daggers’ big week and Orient get a day off

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24