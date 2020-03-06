Sooty's Magic Show to bring amazing tricks and side-splitting jokes to Barking

Richard Cadell with Soo, Sooty and Sweep. Picture: Steve Ullathorne www.steveullathorne.com

Everyone's favourite magic yellow bear is bring his spectacular show to Barking.

Joined by puppet pals Sweep and Soo and right-hand man of 20 years Richard Cadell, Sooty's Magic Show will entertain you with amazing tricks and side-splitting jokes.

Prepare to be astounded by Sooty's flying car, Soo's singing unicorn, Sweep's levitating sausage, and much more.

The show features special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and ultraviolet specialist Fantasie de la Nuit.

There's even the chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Richard said: "This is Sooty doing what he does best: magic. Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child from the audience and making it snow."

Sooty's Magic Show comes to The Broadway Theatre on Friday, April 10 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are £13.50 to £16. Visit thebroadwaybarking.com or call 020 8507 5607 for more information and to book.