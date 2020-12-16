Investigation after claim child swallowed stones at Dagenham nursery

Published: 7:00 AM December 16, 2020

An investigation is under way after a mother claimed her three-year-old daughter swallowed stones at a nursery.

Laura Bass says her child swallowed six marble-type stones while at Southwood Primary School's nursery.

Laura, from Dagenham, said: "She was in so much pain. She was in agony.

"I can't imagine if she had swallowed more and she wasn't here. It doesn't bear thinking about."

In a statement, Southwood Primary stated: “We can confirm that a parent has brought this to our attention and has made a complaint which is being investigated in line with our complaints procedure.

"As such we are unable to comment further until that process concludes.

“We are glad to say the child is back at the nursery and is doing well,” the school added.

Laura told the Post she believes her daughter can only have swallowed the stones at nursery because she had only been either there or at home where she doesn't have any of the pebble shaped objects.

"The only two places we had been were home and school," Laura said.

She added her daughter first went back to nursery on December 3 and 4 after the family self-isolated at home during the second lockdown. Laura had been home-schooling her children during that time.

The little girl felt OK on December 5, but the next day mum thought she was suffering from a tummy bug. Laura said it wasn't until the three-year-old passed the stones while on the toilet that she realised what had been wrong.

"She was in agony, bless her, but she is back to her bubbly self now," Laura said.

"I was absolutely worried sick. I didn't sleep for two days. As a parent you don't want to see your child suffering. It's the worst thing," she added.

The angry mum said that while one stone could be seen as an accident, swallowing six suggested no one was keeping an eye on her daughter.

Laura has also complained to education watchdog Ofsted.

In its last inspection report, the school's safeguarding arrangements were described as "effective" with leadership having "a sharp focus" on pupils' wellbeing.