Dagenham primary in search for ex-pupils' old school photos

Sports day in times gone by at Southwood Primary school. Picture: Archives and Local Studies Centre at Valence House/Southwood Primary © Katherine Leedale

Old school photos may be a bit embarrassing years after they were taken, but former pupils at one primary could see them form part of centenary celebrations.

Southwood Primary celebrates its centenary this year. Picture: Southwood Primary Southwood Primary celebrates its centenary this year. Picture: Southwood Primary

Photographer Katherine Leedale is working with pupils at Southwood Primary in Keppel Road, Dagenham, on an artwork which when finished will go on permanent display in the playground to celebrate the school's 100th year.

Katherine said: "To take images from the entire century of the school's history and creatively reimagine them into something new is a wonderful celebration of the long years that Southwood has been part of the community.

"I'm really excited to see how we can work in as many former pupils' memories as possible."

The artist has been commissioned by the organisation Bow Arts to work with the children to produce six panels using photos, school reports, badges, newspaper clippings and more, each marking a different decade in the school's history.

People can either send scans or photos or provide Katherine with the originals, which will be copied and returned.

Of particualr interest, are images and memorabilia from when the school was built as well as the war years.

To share your memories email info@katherineleedale.com or call Katherine on 07787 101939.