£2.9m spent on Barking and Dagenham parks this year

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 April 2020

Daniel

Barking Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories

Barking and Dagenham Council’s budget for looking after the borough’s parks is the same in 2019/20 as it was in 2014/15, at just £2.9million a year.

An average of £3.02m was spent every financial year between 2014/15 to 2019/20 on maintaining green spaces, including Parsloes, Greatfields and Newlands parks.

You may also want to watch:

The budget grew above £3million in financial years 2016/17 and 2017/18, but the cash infusion quickly dropped off, with the budget falling by £460,000 from 2017/18 to 2018/19.

Despite the stagnant budget for park maintenance, cabinet member for regeneration, Cllr Cameron Geddes said these open green spaces are a vital part of the neighbourhood.

Cllr Geddes said: “As regeneration across our borough accelerates it means our parks become ever more precious to us all and have to be protected.

“The safety of all who visit our parks, whether young or old, also has to be a priority and we will do what we can with lighting or design measures to make people feel as welcome and safe as possible.”

