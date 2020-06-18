Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: New figures show increase in Universal Credit claims across East London between April and May

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 June 2020

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP, which detail the impact that coronavirus has had on the job market. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP, which detail the impact that coronavirus has had on the job market. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The number of universal credit claimants rose across east London between April and May, according to the latest figures from the department of work and pensions (DWP).

Increases in Tower Hamlets, Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering largely aligned with those seen regionally and nationally.

The biggest surge — both by number and percentage — was in Newham, where an additional 16,189 people applied for universal credit between April 9 and May 14, representing a jump of 62.9 per cent.

Though the increase is unsurprising, this high percentage is not compatible with regional and national patterns.

In London, applications went up by 43 pc during this period (from 576,043 to 823,971), and 26.6 pc across England overall.

Notably, all five boroughs experienced percentage increases in excess of that recorded across England, reflecting fears over the London labour market.

The smallest percentage increase was found in Tower Hamlets, where the further 8,084 applications made reflected a 29.1 pc hike.

You may also want to watch:

This brought the borough’s total to 35,821, not far behind neighbours Newham.

Havering recorded the smallest numerical increase, with 5,061 additional applications taking its May total to 20,112.

Because of its comparatively modest April numbers, this still equalled an increase of over one third (33.6 pc).

Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge recorded broadly similar claimant numbers for May 14, with 26,468 and 27,232 respectively.

For the former, this May total marked a 46.4 pc surge; Redbridge’s claimant numbers went up by 38.3 pc.

Though these increases are worrying, Kay Pegler, a customer service leader at the DWP, says that “the focus has now shifted to the labour market”.

Romford-based Kay explained that the rush of applications appears to have now passed, with her team now concentrating on finding jobs for people.

There are concerns that upcoming changes to the furlough scheme may lead to a glut of new applications, but Kay says that the department’s focus remains on getting people ready for work: “We are helping with CVs, putting on online workshops, and ensuring people stay connected using the journal function on their universal credit account.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

RFU to review ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ history

England and Wales line-up for the national anthems before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in March

Coronavirus: New figures show increase in Universal Credit claims across East London between April and May

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP, which detail the impact that coronavirus has had on the job market. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Clubs, governing bodies urged to increase representation at top level

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Woman treated for head injury following assault in Marks Gate

A cordon is in place and forensics tent put up. Picture: Parris Chloee
Drive 24