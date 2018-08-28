Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Mural commemorating Thames shipping disaster victims restored in Barking

PUBLISHED: 16:08 02 January 2019

Council leader Darren Rodwell with Be First chief planner Caroline Harper by the mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker

Council leader Darren Rodwell with Be First chief planner Caroline Harper by the mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

A mural commemorating a major Thames shipping disaster has been restored to its former glory.

SS Princess Alice disaster mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew BakerSS Princess Alice disaster mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker

The artwork in Ripple Road, Barking, pays tribute to victims of the SS Princess Anne sinking in 1878, which took place near where the River Thames meets Barking Creek.

More than 650 people were killed when the passenger paddle steamer collided with collier Bywell Castle, the greatest loss of life of any British inland waterway shipping disaster.

The mural cleaning was part of works to improve walking routes along Barking Creek.

Unveiling the new-look mural alongside Caroline Harper, chief planner of council-backed regeneration firm Be First, council leader Darren Rodwell called the area “one of east London’s hidden gems”.

“The views of The Thames along the riverside greenspace are stunning and the SS Princess Alice memorial is little known,” he said,

“These improvement works are about recognising an important part of London history and improving walking routes so people can enjoy a healthier lifestyle.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy annual Santa Run

Dagenham 88 Runners at their Santa Run

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Athletics: Blind runners enjoy Barking parkrun

Blind runners Severine Renard and Chris Blackabee with others at Barking parkrun (pic Emdad Rahman)

I want a new challenge says Wetherall after stepping down as May & Baker boss

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists