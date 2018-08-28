Mural commemorating Thames shipping disaster victims restored in Barking

Council leader Darren Rodwell with Be First chief planner Caroline Harper by the mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

A mural commemorating a major Thames shipping disaster has been restored to its former glory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SS Princess Alice disaster mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker SS Princess Alice disaster mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker

The artwork in Ripple Road, Barking, pays tribute to victims of the SS Princess Anne sinking in 1878, which took place near where the River Thames meets Barking Creek.

More than 650 people were killed when the passenger paddle steamer collided with collier Bywell Castle, the greatest loss of life of any British inland waterway shipping disaster.

The mural cleaning was part of works to improve walking routes along Barking Creek.

Unveiling the new-look mural alongside Caroline Harper, chief planner of council-backed regeneration firm Be First, council leader Darren Rodwell called the area “one of east London’s hidden gems”.

“The views of The Thames along the riverside greenspace are stunning and the SS Princess Alice memorial is little known,” he said,

“These improvement works are about recognising an important part of London history and improving walking routes so people can enjoy a healthier lifestyle.”