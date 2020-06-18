St Ann’s home used for all night parties shut down by council
PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 June 2020
A property at the centre of complaints about anti-social behaviour has been shut down by the council.
Neighbours in and around St Ann’s in Barking can now breathe a sigh of relief after a judge granted the local authority a closure order following months of complaints about the home.
The property had been linked to a number of complaints about anti-social behaviour including young people holding all night parties.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “A council tenancy comes with responsibilities.
“We expect people who are given these properties to not only look after them, but importantly, not breach the terms of their tenancy through anti-social behaviour.
“I would like to commend the officers for their hard work and am glad to know this property will now become a home for a deserving resident on the housing waiting list.”
The council has taken possession of the property.
