St Ann’s home used for all night parties shut down by council

A property in the St Ann's, Barking, at the centre of complaints about anti-social behaviour, has been shut down by the council. Picture: Google Archant

A property at the centre of complaints about anti-social behaviour has been shut down by the council.

Neighbours in and around St Ann’s in Barking can now breathe a sigh of relief after a judge granted the local authority a closure order following months of complaints about the home.

The property had been linked to a number of complaints about anti-social behaviour including young people holding all night parties.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “A council tenancy comes with responsibilities.

“We expect people who are given these properties to not only look after them, but importantly, not breach the terms of their tenancy through anti-social behaviour.

“I would like to commend the officers for their hard work and am glad to know this property will now become a home for a deserving resident on the housing waiting list.”

The council has taken possession of the property.