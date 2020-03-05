Search

Advanced search

'We are IG11': Barking artwork turns heads skywards in bid to spruce up town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 March 2020

This colourful canopy has appeared in St Awdry's Walk in a bid to spruce the alleyway up. Picture: Julia Forsman

This colourful canopy has appeared in St Awdry's Walk in a bid to spruce the alleyway up. Picture: Julia Forsman

Archant

A colourful canopy of shapes and messages has been unveiled above an alleyway as part of a bid to put smiles on people's faces.

Barking social enterprise group Street Space installed the artwork in St Awdry's Walk as part of ongoing efforts to spruce up public places and make people feel safer.

You may also want to watch:

Street Space founder Phillippa Banister said: "We're delighted to install our second installation and look forward to understanding the impact it has on people using the alleyway."

The piece was designed over the Past five months in a joint project between neighbours and artist Hanna Benihoud.

It includes solar powered light-up letters spelling messages voted for by residents, including We Are IG11, East East London, You Got This and St Awdry's Walk.

Since 2018, as part of women-led movement, Her Barking, Street Space has identified places in the town centre where people don't feel safe, temporarily transforming four spots as part of the London Festival of Architecture.

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Barking, Dagenham and Romford supermarket workers pursue equal pay claim

Almost 300 supermarket staff want equal pay compensation. Picture: Oliver Berg/DPA/PA Images

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Barking, Dagenham and Romford supermarket workers pursue equal pay claim

Almost 300 supermarket staff want equal pay compensation. Picture: Oliver Berg/DPA/PA Images

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

‘We are IG11’: Barking artwork turns heads skywards in bid to spruce up town centre

This colourful canopy has appeared in St Awdry's Walk in a bid to spruce the alleyway up. Picture: Julia Forsman

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Second phase of 911-home Barking development gets planning permission

Artist's impression of the Fresh Wharf development. Picture: Countryside

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Overground suspended between Barking and South Tottenham after lorry crashes into bridge

Overground services between Barking and South Tottenham are suspended. Picture: TFL
Drive 24