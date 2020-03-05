'We are IG11': Barking artwork turns heads skywards in bid to spruce up town centre

This colourful canopy has appeared in St Awdry's Walk in a bid to spruce the alleyway up. Picture: Julia Forsman Archant

A colourful canopy of shapes and messages has been unveiled above an alleyway as part of a bid to put smiles on people's faces.

Barking social enterprise group Street Space installed the artwork in St Awdry's Walk as part of ongoing efforts to spruce up public places and make people feel safer.

Street Space founder Phillippa Banister said: "We're delighted to install our second installation and look forward to understanding the impact it has on people using the alleyway."

The piece was designed over the Past five months in a joint project between neighbours and artist Hanna Benihoud.

It includes solar powered light-up letters spelling messages voted for by residents, including We Are IG11, East East London, You Got This and St Awdry's Walk.

Since 2018, as part of women-led movement, Her Barking, Street Space has identified places in the town centre where people don't feel safe, temporarily transforming four spots as part of the London Festival of Architecture.