Family fun day to raise money for charity

Porsche Cousins, 7, holds a rabbit at the petting zoo, at the N&C St George's Family Fun Day on April 22nd, 2017. Catherine Davison

A Chadwell Heath DIY store is aiming to raise money for charity with its annual family fun day.

N&C Building Materials, in Freshwater Road, will be holding its ninth St George's Day event on Saturday, April 27, between 11am and 3pm.

Money will be collected on the day for Children Today, which helps provide specialist equipment for children and young people with disabilities. Last year's event raised more than £2,300.

Entry to the family fun day is free and includes activities such as bouncy castles, funfair rides, face painting and the chance to meet a variety of animals.

There will also be craft stalls, food and drink, music and a raffle.

A spokesman from the family fun day committee said: “We would like to say thank you to the local companies that have supported this year's event.

“We have some great prizes up for grabs for our raffle this year with donations from companies like Colchester Zoo, Dulux and many more.”