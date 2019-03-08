Search

Face painting, funfair and farm animals at  St George’s Day event

PUBLISHED: 13:42 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 12 April 2019

Klaudia Dubanowska, 5, gets her face painted at a stall at the N&C St George's family fun day. Picture: Catherine Davison

Klaudia Dubanowska, 5, gets her face painted at a stall at the N&C St George's family fun day. Picture: Catherine Davison

Catherine Davison

Families are set to celebrate St George’s Day with a free community fun day.

DIY and trade superstore N&C Building Materials will be hosting the annual event within the grounds of their Freshwater Road base on Saturday, April 27.

It will feature a range of activities for all ages, including bouncy castles, inflatable slides, funfair rides and face painting.

There will also be music, balloon modelling and a variety of different stalls, including hot and cold food for those feeling peckish.

The Barking and Dagenham Post is the media partner for the  event and representatives from the paper will be there on the day – why not say hello if you’re coming along?

In addition to the family-friendly activities, N&C will be holding a raffle with prizes including a unisex bike, an Amazon Echo, Colchester Zoo tickets and a large Hotel Chocolat hamper.

All money raised on the day will be donated to the Chadwell Heath-based company’s chosen charity, Children Today, which supports children and young people with disabilities.

The specialist equipment the charity provides to families aims to give youngsters with a range of conditions more independence and a better quality of life.

Nicholls & Clarke CEO David Forbes told the Barking and Dagenham Post: “We are proud to hold this fantastic event in its ninth consecutive year.

“As Children Today celebrate their 25th year, we are proud to have raised over £25,000 in recent years for local children and young adults through our fundraising event.”

Other activities that can be enjoyed at the St George’s Day event include the chance to get up close and personal with a range of animals, whether you’re into cute and cuddly creatures or something with scales.

Brentwood-based Rocky Animals will be bringing their farm animals along, including rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, sheep and goats.

There will also be a reptile experience where visitors can meet pythons, bearded dragons, tortoises and geckos.

The N&C St George’s Day event will be running at their site in Freshwater Road, Chadwell Heath, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, April 27.

