Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

PUBLISHED: 19:36 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:36 01 November 2019

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Archant

Two boys were stabbed in Station Parade, Barking, this evening. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called at 5.55pm on Friday, November 1 following reports of a man seen with a knife.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two young men stabbed. They are believed to be 16. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A male teenager has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and will be taken to an east London police station for questioning.

A crime scene remains in place.

Enquiries into the full circumstances continue. Anyone with information is requested to call police via 101 quoting reference 6608/01Nov.

