Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Archant

Two boys were stabbed in Station Parade, Barking, this evening. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boys' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta The boys' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police were called at 5.55pm on Friday, November 1 following reports of a man seen with a knife.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two young men stabbed. They are believed to be 16. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A male teenager has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and will be taken to an east London police station for questioning.

A crime scene remains in place.

Enquiries into the full circumstances continue. Anyone with information is requested to call police via 101 quoting reference 6608/01Nov.