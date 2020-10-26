Appeal for donations to give family of Becontree woman with months to live a Christmas to remember

Stacie completed her family with baby Hunter after two rounds of IVF. Picture: Stacie Thomas Archant

An appeal has been made for donations to give the children of a woman with months to live a Christmas to remember.

Stacie with sons, Joel, 16, and baby Hunter. Picture: Stacie Thomas Stacie with sons, Joel, 16, and baby Hunter. Picture: Stacie Thomas

Mother of two Stacie Thomas from Becontree was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August 2019 and may be too ill to celebrate on December 25.

So friends and well-wishers are rallying round, organising a Christmas Day on November 21 with tinsel, lights and festive cheer for Stacie and her boys, Joel, 16, and baby, Hunter.

Donations have already poured in, including matching pyjamas, chocolates, Christmas crackers and the offer of a photographer to record the day for when Hunter is older.

But the organisers are still hoping to get presents for Stacie’s sons and a live reindeer to make the day even more memorable.

Nicola Papworth said: “We’ve had a massive response. It’s just unreal. Dagenham has a bad name, but when it comes to things like this, the Dagenham people are the first to donate.”

Nicola’s 14-year-old daughter, Amber Hood, decided they should do something after reading about Stacie’s situation on social media.

“It was just heartbreaking to see. We thought, ‘We’re all going to rally round’,” Nicola said.

Amber, who Nicola said has made it into the top 10 for the Pride of Essex Awards, is planning to dress up as an elf, Father Christmas and reindeer on the day.

And there are plans to sing carols outside the family’s door and for neighbours to adorn their homes with Christmas decorations to add to the festive atmosphere.

Fellow organiser, Tracey Groom, is urging people to send cards to the boys, but not to contact Stacie directly because she is too poorly.

Tracey said: “We have been made aware of the sad news Stacie was given that she may not be with us come Christmas Day. To say we are devastated is an understatement.

“Stacie would love for people to send her boys Christmas cards with kind and uplifting messages. Be the rainbow of someone’s cloud,” she added.

The organisers are also hoping supermarket giant Morrisons will donate turkey and all the trimmings.

For details of how to donate and of a fund raising raffle visit the amberh.pageants Facebook page.

To send a card contact Tracey at the Pay It Forward Facebook group.