Cops donate hamper to help bring Christmas cheer to family of Becontree mum with cancer

L-R: Pc Sean Pickering, Nicola Papworth, Amber Hood and Pc Kelly Wood after donating the hamper. Picture: Sgt Scott Nicholls Archant

A mum with cancer and her children have received some early Christmas cheer after cops donated a hamper.

The basket of goodies were collected by Nicola Papworth and her daughter Amber Hood outside Sydney Russell school on Friday, November 20.

Nicola, Amber and fellow supporters have been appealing for donations to give mum Stacie Thomas and her boys, Joel and Hunter, a special Christmas.

Pc Kelly Wood said: “I wanted to do this for Stacie and her sons after reading the story that the Dagenham Post published.

“I felt moved and touched after reading the article and wanted to offer support in any way that I could.”

Stacie, from Becontree, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August 2019 and may be too ill to celebrate on December 25.

Friends and well-wishers have been rallying round, organising an early Christmas Day with tinsel, lights and all the festive cheer.

The hamper was made up of donations from Barking and Dagenham police’s safer schools team, which is led by Sgt Scott Nicholls who presented the treats with Pc Wood and Pc Sean Pickering.