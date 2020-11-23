Search

Advanced search

Cops donate hamper to help bring Christmas cheer to family of Becontree mum with cancer

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 November 2020

L-R: Pc Sean Pickering, Nicola Papworth, Amber Hood and Pc Kelly Wood after donating the hamper. Picture: Sgt Scott Nicholls

L-R: Pc Sean Pickering, Nicola Papworth, Amber Hood and Pc Kelly Wood after donating the hamper. Picture: Sgt Scott Nicholls

Archant

A mum with cancer and her children have received some early Christmas cheer after cops donated a hamper.

The basket of goodies were collected by Nicola Papworth and her daughter Amber Hood outside Sydney Russell school on Friday, November 20.

Nicola, Amber and fellow supporters have been appealing for donations to give mum Stacie Thomas and her boys, Joel and Hunter, a special Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

Pc Kelly Wood said: “I wanted to do this for Stacie and her sons after reading the story that the Dagenham Post published.

“I felt moved and touched after reading the article and wanted to offer support in any way that I could.”

Stacie, from Becontree, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August 2019 and may be too ill to celebrate on December 25.

Friends and well-wishers have been rallying round, organising an early Christmas Day with tinsel, lights and all the festive cheer.

The hamper was made up of donations from Barking and Dagenham police’s safer schools team, which is led by Sgt Scott Nicholls who presented the treats with Pc Wood and Pc Sean Pickering.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham are showing their worth as they continue good run with Sheffield victory

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball

Cops donate hamper to help bring Christmas cheer to family of Becontree mum with cancer

L-R: Pc Sean Pickering, Nicola Papworth, Amber Hood and Pc Kelly Wood after donating the hamper. Picture: Sgt Scott Nicholls

Limited number of fans allowed back at sports venues next month - Boris Johnson

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Man who knifed party-goer to death in drunken row convicted of manslaughter

Vasile Firanda of Marlborough Road, Dagenham stabbed Viorel Stefan to death and committed grievous bodily harm against a 55-year-old woman during a dinner party last December. Picture: MPS

Man, 28, charged with assaulting emergency worker after taser used inside Dagenham police station

Mohammed Parfezgarve, 28, of Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage. Picture: Google