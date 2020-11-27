Becontree mum with months to live thanks community for ‘perfect’ Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020

L-R: Hunter, Joel, Santa Claus, the elf and Stacie who thanked the community for a 'perfect' day. Picture: Deborah Prescott - Credit: Archant

A woman given months to live has thanked the community for giving her family a Christmas to remember.

Well-wishers from across the community donated so the family could enjoy an early Christmas Day celebration. Picture: Deborah Prescott - Credit: Archant

Dagenham rallied round to give Stacie Thomas and her boys a slap up Christmas dinner, a visit from Santa at their home in Becontree and much more on Saturday, November 21.

Stacie told the Post: “A big, huge thank you to everyone that contributed. Dagenham has shown me that no matter what, we stick together. I’m proud of my community.”

Well-wishers donated hampers, sweets, chocolates, cakes, balloons, toys, food and more after the organisers appealed for help.

Morrisons supermarket donated beef and lamb, while Fadeset Ltd gave a turkey and chicken and Flip Out a £30 voucher for the fundraising raffle.

Hunter got to meet Santa and an elf on the family's special day. Picture: Deborah Prescott - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Stacie said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Nicola Papworth and Siobhan Jebb for what they did for my family. It was amazing to see the community come together.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more. The day was perfect thanks to these two ladies giving their time and effort to make sure my boys had a fantastic day.”

She went on to thank Tracey Groom who organised cards to be sent to her sons, Joel and Hunter, from a few of the members of Pay it Forward and her friend Ashlea Fern Wane for decorating her garden.

Nicola, thanking donors and well-wishers, said: “It was really magical. The community really came together. The response we got was amazing.

“Stacie is such a brave lady. The family couldn’t thank anyone enough.”

Tracey said: “If I could have one wish for Christmas, I would wish for a miracle.”

Ashlea added: “Dagenham hasn’t got the best name, but when someone touches your heart, the community comes together.

“I’m so grateful to everyone that made Stacie’s and the boys’ day as special as it could be. It’s overwhelming and very touching. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Stacie was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August last year four months after giving birth to baby Hunter. She has since endured rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Siobhan said: “Stacie is the most courageous, selfless woman I have ever met. Our heart breaks a little bit more each day knowing the pain she is enduring. If only love could cure her.”