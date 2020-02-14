Dagenham vigil after antisemitic graffiti daubed on supermarket cash machine

A vigil has been held after antisemitic graffiti was daubed on a supermarket cash machine.

Anti-racism campaigners staged the protest after a symbol and words this paper has chosen not to publish were scrawled across the cashpoint at Morrisons in Wood Lane, Dagenham.

Shaheena Khan, from the National Education Union, said: "When I heard of this disgusting graffiti which attacked a group of people who had been through so much in their lives, I was absolutely disgusted. I felt the need to come here and show solidarity. I feel this sort of thing just can't be tolerated."

The protest from Stand Up to Racism activists also aimed to make it clear that 10 years since the defeat of the British National Party in Barking and Dagenham there is no room for the far right, fascism or racism in the borough.

The group has called on members of the community to join them at the UN anti racism day demonstration in central London on March 21.

For details email info@standuptoracism.org.uk or visit the Stand Up to Racism Facebook page.