Boy, 10, to bring Christmas cheer to care home residents with carol ‘singing’, cards and decorations

A school is sending Christmas cards, decorations and a carol to care homes to put smiles on residents’ faces thanks to a kind-hearted 10-year-old pupil.

Dagenham youngster Stanley Nunn and a team of helpers also plan to link up online with care home residents to wish them a Merry Christmas from Eastbury Community School on Tuesday, December 15.

Avid reader Stanley hatched the plan after watching a news report about how lonely older people were because of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “I saw how lonely they were and it popped into my head that it would be a good idea. I thought it would make them really smiley and happy.

“It would make my heart happy to make the elderly smile and know they are loved.”

The youngster – who wants to be either a soldier, RAF pilot or YouTuber when he’s older – even asked his mum, Kate Harrison, if he could just help the elderly this Christmas instead of receiving presents on his birthday.

Stanley started off by putting his ideas in a letter to headteacher, Aisha Raymond, who agreed to the school’s 360 pupils taking part.

Once the cards and decorations are finished, Stanley and his mum will hand deliver them in Christmas sacks.

Stanley encouraged Post readers to send cards too. “The more cards the better. I don’t think everyone in my school will be enough,” he said.

As well as designing and making the cards and baubles, Eastbury’s children have recorded a video to be shared with homes in which the youngsters perform a Christmas carol.

But it’s a festive tune with a difference because instead of singing, the children use sign language to show the words. Under Covid-19 restrictions, singing isn’t allowed in schools.

Proud mum Kate said: “I’m beyond words. For someone so young to show such compassion and empathy. That is something to be really proud of. He’s done remarkably well.”

Miss Raymond added: “It was important to pursue this project at a time like this, at Christmas, where it’s very difficult for people in care homes to spend time with family and loved ones.

“If there’s something we can do to give them some Christmas joy, then that’s really nice.

“The fact Stanley has thought of this himself is just magical.”