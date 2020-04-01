Dagenham actor tells of his West End debut in Warped Sacrifice

Dagenham actor Victor Olusina, star of the Warped Sacrifice at the Turbine Theatre. Picture: Samuel Black Photography Archant

Two months ago Dagenham actor Victor Olusina excitedly announced he had secured a leading role in the off-West End play Warped Sacrifice.

Dagenham actor Victor Olusina in the production of Warped Production at London's Turbine theatre. Picture: Callum Mills Dagenham actor Victor Olusina in the production of Warped Production at London's Turbine theatre. Picture: Callum Mills

Though the show is suspended due to Covid-19, the 23-year-old — who grew up in Lindisfarne Road — offered an update on his experience so far: “The run has been brilliant! The narrative has definitely gotten audiences surprised by the plot twists.”

Victor highlights the irony that the main topic of the play involves surviving a virus, which the actor says “left people wondering if our director had somehow seen into the future in writing this production.”

In a video made to document opening night, mum Bola said: “We’re ever so proud. It was a fabulous play.”

Dad Louis enthused: “This is just the beginning of great and mighty things — Victor is destined for the big stage.”

For now Victor has his fingers crossed that the play can begin again come Autumn, and that rave reviews will flood in once more.