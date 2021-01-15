Station Parade traffic curbs get green light

Published: 5:58 PM January 15, 2021

Station Parade will be closed to unauthorised motorists from Monday, January 18. - Credit: Andrew Baker

The town hall is pushing ahead with plans to restrict access to some motorists in Station Parade in a bid to cut congestion.

The scheme on the route which runs past Barking Station starts next Monday (January 18).

The restrictions are being introduced on a trial basis for 18 months in response to concerns about congestion outside the rail hub.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “Even during the current lockdown, Station Parade is a very congested, busy street and it’s increasingly difficult to move about, especially with social distancing.

“Our consultation with users of the station and businesses revealed an appetite to do something about this, so as a first step we intend to stop cars using the road unnecessarily for a trial period to make it easier for the thousands of pedestrians and cyclists who work, live or travel through each day to get around.”

Only buses, taxis, cyclists and emergency service vehicles will be allowed, though access to the Vicarage Road car park stays.

The council is enforcing the scheme with automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Unauthorised vehicles entering Station Parade will be issued with fines.