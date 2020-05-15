Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon
PUBLISHED: 17:53 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 15 May 2020
A man stopped by police following an allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon and hadn’t committed any offences.
Police were called by a member of the public who alleged they had seen a man with a firearm in Station Parade, Barking at about 5.10pm on Thursday, May 14.
Specialist officers stopped the man in East Street, but he wasn’t carrying a weapon and there was no evidence of any offences.
