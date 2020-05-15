Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted Archant

A man stopped by police following an allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon and hadn’t committed any offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called by a member of the public who alleged they had seen a man with a firearm in Station Parade, Barking at about 5.10pm on Thursday, May 14.

Specialist officers stopped the man in East Street, but he wasn’t carrying a weapon and there was no evidence of any offences.