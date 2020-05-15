Search

Advanced search

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

PUBLISHED: 17:53 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 15 May 2020

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A man stopped by police following an allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon and hadn’t committed any offences.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called by a member of the public who alleged they had seen a man with a firearm in Station Parade, Barking at about 5.10pm on Thursday, May 14.

Specialist officers stopped the man in East Street, but he wasn’t carrying a weapon and there was no evidence of any offences.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Marks Gate teen caught with revolver admits weapons offences

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Old Abbey Sports Centre redevelopment gets £50m boost after fund management firm buys site

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bought the former Abbey Sports Centre site and backed its redevelopment to the tune of £50m in funding. Picture: Be First

Most Read

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Marks Gate teen caught with revolver admits weapons offences

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Old Abbey Sports Centre redevelopment gets £50m boost after fund management firm buys site

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bought the former Abbey Sports Centre site and backed its redevelopment to the tune of £50m in funding. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Kane: Players awaiting guidance before deciding on return

England's Harry Kane celebrates (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’

The FA Whole Game System is making things more effective for the grassroots game

Daggers captain Moore has fondest memories of 1980 Trophy triumph

August 1980 edition of the Berger Isthmian News reviewing the FA Trophy Final between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

Coronavirus: Summer rugby internationals postponed

England's Owen Farrell (left) during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24