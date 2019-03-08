Search

The next train to arrive at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park is a steam locomotive built in 1948

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 March 2019

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

Rail enthusiasts with deep pockets could be in for a treat with a steam engine due to arrive in the borough.

The newly restored B1 Mayflower – a model similar to the famous Flying Scotsman – will stop to pick up paying passengers at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park stations as it makes its way to the Bluebell Railway heritage line.

Organised by Steam Dreams, the company’s chairman, Davd Buck, said: “Passengers are in for a real treat on this fabulous trip.

“It is the first of its kind for us and we are very excited to be running it with this fantastic locomotive.”

Once the giant of steam pulls into its final stop passengers will have an opportunity to visit the engine sheds and museum at Sheffiled Park, Uckfield, or join a coach trip to the Kent parkland.

But tickets don’t come cheap with tickets ranging from £119 per person to £279.

The train is expected at Rainham at 8.30am, Barking at 8.40am and Woodgrange Park at 8.47am on Saturday (March 23).

Visit Steamdreams.co.uk for tickets.

