Plans for 87 affordable homes at Thames View estate get thumbs up

A total of 87 'affordable' rent homes are planned for the corner of Stebbing Way and Roxwell Road in Barking. Picture: Google Archant

Councillors have approved plans to build more than 80 “affordable” homes.

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

A total of 87 flats are part of the scheme which would see existing homes demolished and replaced with new dwellings at the corner of Stebbing Way and Roxwell Road, Barking.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “These progressive plans are further proof that this council is true to its word about tackling housing shortage in our borough.”

The development includes two six-storey blocks fronting Newlands Park with a two to five-storey block at the junction of Roxwell Road and Stebbing Way.

The scheme also includes a three-storey terrace of seven, four-bedroom houses. The new buildings are to be arranged around a new one-way road accessed from Stebbing Way and leading onto Roxwell Road.

There would also be a new pathway into Newlands Park, which receives a £20,000 revamp as part of the plans.

All the homes are to be offered at so called affordable rates, with 37 per cent offered at low cost rent and the rest at affordable rents, meaning up to 80pc of market rates.

The new homes would replace 41 existing dwellings with rents starting from about £160 a week for a one bedroom flat, based on 2020/21 prices.

A total of 40 car parking spaces are also planned.

Councillors at the Barking Town Hall planning committee meeting on Monday, March 23 heard there were no objections raised over the scheme.

During the meeting, Cllr Simon Perry asked what level of security would be built into the scheme and requested more details of “informal” play space.

Committee members heard the scheme’s backers would push for silver accreditation from Secured by Design, an official police organisation set up to advise on estate security.

Or it would achieve security standards, based on Secured by Design principles, to the Metropolitan Police’s satisfaction. Play space was “informal”, but it would be “dedicated”, councillors heard.

The development aims to be carbon neutral, with roof solar panels and 157 cycle parking spaces.

Jennie Coombs, head of affordable housing at the council’s regeneration arm, Be First, said: “We are committed in doing our bit to combat climate change which means building green, healthy, affordable homes fit for the future.”

The plan was approved unanimously.