Stephen Port victims' inquests: Jury urged not to look for scapegoats in police probe

Published: 11:54 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 12:37 PM October 5, 2021

Jurors at inquests into the deaths of four men in Barking have been warned not to look for scapegoats when examining the police investigations.

Stephen Port, who is now aged 46, took the lives of Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate between 2014 and 2015.

All four gay men were drugged with fatal doses of GHB and raped by Port, before being dumped near his home in Cooke Street. He was sentenced to life in November 2016.

Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro QC told jurors: "There is a very simple, very tragic reason why we are hearing the inquests into the deaths of these four, young men together.

"That is because each of them was murdered by a man named Stephen Port."

Jurors heard Port will not appear at the inquests, but how at the end of his Old Bailey trial Judge Justice Openshaw signalled that the "competency" and "adequacy" of the police investigation would be left for others to examine.

"It is that issue that will be the focus of the evidence we shall hear together," Judge Munro told jurors.

The inquest is due to investigate whether the killer could have been stopped earlier, but Judge Munro reminded the jury Port was responsible for the murders.

Witnesses from the police are due to give evidence, including the detective inspector whose investigation led to Port's conviction.

Judge Munro warned jurors that their consideration of the police response must be "fair and balanced".

"If there were shortcomings into the way the police investigated, we must consider these shortcomings dispassionately and resist the temptation to look for scapegoats.

"You must be very careful to look at the evidence as it was understood at the time. Beware the wisdom of hindsight."

Jurors heard how Mr Walgate was found outside Port's flat with Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth's bodies discovered in the grounds of St Margaret's Church in summer 2014.

Police linked the deaths of Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth, but did not connect them to Mr Walgate at the time.

Mr Taylor's body was found in September 2015 yards from where Mr Whitworth and Mr Kovari were discovered.

Judge Munro told jurors they would need to consider whether mistakes were made in the investigations which could have led to delays in officers recognising Port's involvement.

"We will have to consider whether had the investigation been carried out earlier, the lives of those who died later might have been saved."

Jurors are due to visit St Margaret's Church in Barking where Port dumped two of his victims, nearby grounds where Mr Taylor was found and Cooke Street.

Original inquests into the deaths of Mr Kovari, 22, from Slovakia, and Mr Whitworth, 21, from Gravesend, resulted in open verdicts, but these were quashed following Port's conviction for murder.

The deaths of Mr Walgate, 23, from Hull, and Mr Taylor, 25, from Dagenham, did not result in prior inquests.